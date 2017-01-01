LAHORE

Lahorites welcomed 2017 with enthusiasm and colours as youths turned to roads and busy intersections popping balloons, honking horns and dancing as they counted down to the last second of 2016.

Special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan were held in mosques and churches of Lahore. Musical nights welcoming the New Year were also arranged at different parts of the city where famous artistes performed. A large number of people visited public venues with their families. Restaurants and markets were full of people. Youngsters of Lahore felt free to dance in the streets. The festivities showed improvement in law and order in the heart of Punjab. Some 5,000 police officials performed duties to maintain law and order in the city. Additionally, traffic wardens were also deployed on different roads.

Many youngsters on their cars gathered at Liberty Market and Hussain Chowk. They opened the doors of their cars and played music loudly. They danced with their friends. Youths on bikes were driving rashly, making noise as they welcomed the New Year. Hotels and restaurants were also overcrowded. Sweets shops on MM Alam Road, The Mall and other parts of the city were also flooded with people.

