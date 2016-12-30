Briefs

Four die in road accident

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: Four persons, including a woman and her son, were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Garhi Habibullah area on Thursday.The jeep with passengers onboard was on its way to Garhi Habibullah from a mountainous Sarmai area fell into the deep ditch when the driver lost control over the steering.As a result, Mohammad Farooq, Sher Zaman and wife and a son of Mohammad Bashir were killed, while seven others sustained injuries. The local police said the bodies and injured persons were shifted to nearby hospital in Garhi Habibullah from where the doctors referred two wounded persons to Ayub Medical Complex.

Meeting of district development committee held

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, chaired a meeting of the district development committee here on Thursday. Syed Khursheed Shah proposed the shifting of the electric pylons from the Military Road in Sukkur. The Commissioner of Sukkur, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, and other officials told him that shifting the poles to some other place required Rs4.7 billion. Khursheed Shah instructed the CEO of Sepco to not to disconnect power supply to the water supply and sanitation and drainage disposable pump stations.

FIR registered in robbery case

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Mehar police registered an FIR against a robbery accused. Reports said that the accused had allegedly barged into the home of one Murak Fakir, held him hostage for a while at gunpoint, tortured him, robbed him and escaped. Murak Fakir went to the police for registration of an FIR, but they refused to entertain his complaint. Later, he lodged a protest. The SSP of Dadu took notice of the protest and ordered the police station concerned to register an FIR on the complaint of Murak Fakir.

‘Members of Chotu gang’ arrested

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Shikarpur police claimed to have arrested two men who the police alleged were members of the Chotu gang. They said they recovered Kalashnikovs and bullets from the possession of the suspects, Kaihar Bakhrani and Ghafoor. Shikarpur SSP said that the suspects had been wanted in a number of cases.

Man kills sister in Khairpur

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his sister in Khairpur. Ghulam Hussain Gopang shot dead his married sister, a mother of four children. After committing the crime, the accused surrendered himself before the police.

Power outages in Karak protested

By our correspondent

KARAK: The residents of different localities, including Kanda Karak, Kanda Bajikhel and adjacent villages, took to the streets here on Thursday against heavy loadshedding.The protesters were led by Qari Badrul Islam. They marched from the Indus Highway to city and held a protest outside the offices of Peshawar Electric Supply Company subdivision on the main road.The speakers flayed the Pesco for the prolonged loadshedding on daily basis which they said had led to drinking water shortage well.

Verdict reserved in PFF case

By our correspondent

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court Thursday reserved the decision on an appeal against appointment of Justice (Retd) Asad Munir as administrator of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). The appeal was moved on behalf of some officials of the PFF. Applicant counsel alleged that there were two factions of PFF and the officials of the federal government were interfering in its affairs. He said the federal government had no authority to regulate the PFF affairs.

CHARSADDA: The administration imposed Section 144 in Charsadda district from Thursday till January 10, 2017.A notification issued here stated that the display of weapon, pillion riding and festive firing would not be allowed till January 10.The violators would be booked under Pakistan Penal Code 188.

