Khursheed Shah receives Christmas Peace Train in SukkurDecember 30, 2016Print : National
SUKKUR: The Christmas Peace Train arrived here. The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, along with a large number of people, was at the station to accord a warm welcome to the train as it pulled into the platform. He boarded the train to meet the people and to extend them his warm wishes.
While talking to the media at the station, Khursheed Shah said that the people of Pakistan had foiled the bid by some people to divide the country on communal lines. He said there was no place for extremism in the country.
Khursheed Shah condemned those who were exploiting religion and defaming the country among the comity of nations. He said that all the communities living in Pakistan were Pakistani. Khursheed Shah said, “Our religion teaches us to respect other religions.”