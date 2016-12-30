SUKKUR: The Christmas Peace Train arrived here. The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, along with a large number of people, was at the station to accord a warm welcome to the train as it pulled into the platform. He boarded the train to meet the people and to extend them his warm wishes.

While talking to the media at the station, Khursheed Shah said that the people of Pakistan had foiled the bid by some people to divide the country on communal lines. He said there was no place for extremism in the country.

Khursheed Shah condemned those who were exploiting religion and defaming the country among the comity of nations. He said that all the communities living in Pakistan were Pakistani. Khursheed Shah said, “Our religion teaches us to respect other religions.”

0



0







Khursheed Shah receives Christmas Peace Train in Sukkur was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175539-Khursheed-Shah-receives-Christmas-Peace-Train-in-Sukkur/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Khursheed Shah receives Christmas Peace Train in Sukkur" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175539-Khursheed-Shah-receives-Christmas-Peace-Train-in-Sukkur.