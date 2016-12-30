SUKKUR: The deputy commissioner of Khairpur on Thursday declared the tax being collected by the road toll staff on the Khairpur-Larkana Road illegal.

This decision was arrived at in the wake of a clash on Wednesday between some commuters and the road toll staff over collection of the tax in question during which shots were fired and eight people were injured.

This had been followed by a demonstration by the angry commuters. In order to defuse the tense situation, the Deputy Commissioner of Khairpur, Muhammad Salim Rajput, held a meeting with the commuters and the staff of the toll tax collection point. He also talked to the NHA authorities to inquire from them if they had hired any contractor for the collection of the road toll tax. After listening to all the stakeholders, the deputy commissioner declared the collection of the tax in question illegal and ordered the practice to be stopped immediately.

