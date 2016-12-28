A Pakistan Peoples Party member of the National Assembly (MNA), Nafeesa Shah, has said that December 27 is the martyrdom day of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and the martyrs of the PPP gave true democracy to the country.

She stated this while travelling to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the death anniversary of slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Shah said the Pakistan Peoples Party would win the general elections in 2018.

In a statement, Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said that December 27 would always be remembered in the history of the world “as on this day a woman (Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto) laid down her life to protect democracy”.

He said: “I am proud of my leader, Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Leaders like Benazir are born in centuries.”

Bijarani was of the view that Bilawal Bhutto had the same leadership qualities that his mother possessed. He said Bilawal was carrying forward the mission of ZA Bhutto and his mother successfully.

0



0







‘PPP martyrs gave true democracy to country’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174899-PPP-martyrs-gave-true-democracy-to-country/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘PPP martyrs gave true democracy to country’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174899-PPP-martyrs-gave-true-democracy-to-country.