SUKKUR: Four people were killed and five injured in a clash in Tando Muhammad Khan. Police sources said that the clash between two groups of Mallah clan over the possession of a piece of land occurred in village Makoaro Mallah in the limits of Bulleri Shah Karim police station.

Police sources said that in the clash, four people, Nabi Bakhsh Mallah, Bakhsho, Basheer and Bacho Mallah, were killed. The SSP of Tando Muhammad Khan, Muneer Shaikh, said that two accused, Ghulam Qadir and Ghulam Hyder, had been arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession.

