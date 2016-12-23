DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two members of a family were killed when a vehicle struck a motorcycle here on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that one Farid along with his family members was on his way home in the limits of the Prova Police Station when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on the Indus Highway.

As a result, he and his granddaughter identified as four-year old Laiba were killed on the spot while his daughter, whose names could not be ascertained, sustained critical injuries.

The injured woman was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where her condition was stated to precarious.

Official arrested on corruption charges: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested an accused on the charges of illegally allotting plots in the Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Housing Scheme.

A communique said the NAB arrested Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah, Chairman of TIP, Haripur, for his alleged involvement in illegal allotment of plots in TIP Housing Scheme, causing a loss of Rs 360 million to exchequer.

The Telephone Industries Pakistan Cooperative Housing Scheme has been built on around 1,025 Kanal land with approved master plan that further bifurcates between residential area 560 kanal and area reserved for amenities 406 kanal.

The accused Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah allegedly changed the master plan without the approval of competent authority and converted the amenities sites into residential plots of different sizes i.e. 5, 7, 10 and 20 marla and issued 145 allotment letters in TIP Housing Scheme.

The accused will be produced before the Accountability Court Peshawar for obtaining his physical remand.

IED defused in DI Khan: The officials of the bomb disposal unit (BDU) on Thursday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing five kilograms near Chashma Sugar Mills, official sources said.

They said police along with the BDU officials reached the Chashma Sugar Millis after receiving information from the residents who had spotted the explosive material at the spot falling in the limits of the Prova Police Station. The material was defused.

0



0







Two killed in DI Khan accident was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173864-Two-killed-in-DI-Khan-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two killed in DI Khan accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173864-Two-killed-in-DI-Khan-accident.