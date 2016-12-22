NAWABSHAH: PPP Provincial Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said on Wednesday that the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would complete its tenure, and he had no threat from the PPP but from Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar.

He was talking to the media at the People’s Secretariat here. Senator Dhamrah said that Chaudhry Nisar wanted to become prime minister, “and that’s why he orders a Sherwani every two months to wear it on an emergency call”.

He said that the PPP had been facing allegations of corruption since its inception, and Asif Ali Zardari had to remain behind bars on corruption charges which were never proved. Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s call for a protest campaign against the PML-N government would be approved by his party’s Central Executive Committee.

He said that the PPP knew how to launch a protest campaign while PTI chief Imran Khan could only watch on television his party workers braving the teargas shells. Dhamrah said that the PPP was in favour of holding the national census, and its provincial government was ready for it even if the federal government refused to hold the census.

PPP district leader and Vice Chairman of the Zila Council, Ali Akbar Jamali, SPSF leader, Sohrab Mari, the chairman of the municipal committee and others were also present on the occasion.

0



0







Nawaz govt faces threat from Chaudhry Nisar and not from PPP: senator was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173686-Nawaz-govt-faces-threat-from-Chaudhry-Nisar-and-not-from-PPP-senator/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz govt faces threat from Chaudhry Nisar and not from PPP: senator" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173686-Nawaz-govt-faces-threat-from-Chaudhry-Nisar-and-not-from-PPP-senator.