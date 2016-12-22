ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq while reiterating his demand for start of process of accountability from rulers, has said the incumbent government has given nothing to the nation except from promotion of culture of corruption.

Speaking at 'Talent Hunt Expo' organised by Islami Jamiat-e-Taluba (IJT) here at Convention Center, the JI top leader said if proposal of the prime minister for start of accountability from the year 1947 was accepted, then the process would never reach his government.

"The prime minister will evade his accountability if the process is started from the year 1947," Sirajul Haq observed. He said during tenure of the present government, the problems of poverty, law and order, unemployment, price hike and corruption have multiplied. JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, IJT Nazim-e-Aala Sohaibuddin Kakakhel, IJT Punjab Nazim and Islamabad Nazim Raja Umair were also present on the occasion.

