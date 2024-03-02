AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium

LONDON: The owners of former European football champions AC Milan are committed to building a new stadium to allow the club to compete with the elite teams on the continent, their most senior executive said on Thursday.
AC Milan and local rivals Inter have both been looking into moving away from the historic San Siro stadium, owned by the local authority, and building their own separate arenas on the outskirts of the city.
Eddie Howe looks on in this file image. — AFP/File LONDON: Drawing defending champions Manchester City in the FA...
A representational image showing a football in a field. — Pixabay LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation ...
Pakistan martial arts expert Tariq Ali is addressing an event at Iqra University on April 10, 2013....
A representational image of a tennis player. —Unsplash/FileKARACHI: Pakistan’s Rashid Malik marched into the final...
Pakistan’s pacer Mir Hamza in an undated picture. — Facebook/GlamCricket/FileLAHORE: Glamorgan has signed...
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot in this undated file image. — AFP/FileWELLINGTON: Australia dismissed New...