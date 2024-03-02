AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium

This file photo taken on September 10, 2006 shows the AC Milan’ logo before their Serie A football match AC Milan vs Lazio, in Milan. AC Milan. —AFP/File

LONDON: The owners of former European football champions AC Milan are committed to building a new stadium to allow the club to compete with the elite teams on the continent, their most senior executive said on Thursday.

AC Milan and local rivals Inter have both been looking into moving away from the historic San Siro stadium, owned by the local authority, and building their own separate arenas on the outskirts of the city.