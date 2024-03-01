Rain threatens HBL PSL matches tomorrow

The Pakistan Super League logo. — PSL website

RAWALPINDI: Rainy weather is likely to play spoilsport during the eagerly-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) double header tomorrow (Saturday) when the action shifts to the Pindi Stadium.

Chances of showers accompanied by thunderstorms are likely during the course of play on Saturday. In the day match, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars while the evening match will see hosts Islamabad United facing Quetta Gladiators.

“Chances of rain with thunderstorms are likely for Saturday. In fact, rain is expected to start on Friday evening with Saturday being the most affected day of the upcoming rainy spell,” one of the Met Office officials when approached said.

Heavy clouds were hovering over Rawalpindi-Islamabad even on Thursday evening. “Rain could pour in at any time during the next two days. Saturday could be the worst hit day,” he said.

Pindi Stadium is the hub of cricket activities in the region and caters the need of not only Potohar region’s fans but KPK’s cricket lovers also. The stadium is a two-hour drive from Peshawar and majority of the Zalmi supporters have already thronged in from different parts of KPK to watch their team in action.

“We have been waiting for almost a year for the PSL to start. Hopefully on Saturday we would be watching full matches instead of rain breaks or a complete washout. We have travelled all the way from Karak (KPK) to see Zalmi in action against Qalandars. We want to see a full match,” Tehseenullah, an ardent lover of the game, said.

There are many others like Tehseen who have reached Rawalpindi and Islamabad days ahead of the start of the Pindi Leg. “Saturday is a special day when four best teams will be seen in action. Hopefully, we would be in a position to watch all the eighty overs. It is a special weekend where cricket is expected to be at its best. Hopefully, rain will stay away, allowing us to see the action at its best,” Faisal Suleman, a local Club player said.

Pindi Stadium always provides a packed house when it comes to international matches or PSL engagements. Crowd presence here always makes the occasion festive and worth remembering at the venue. Around ten thousand temporary chairs have been installed at the Stadium for the nine matches which the Stadium will host during the next ten days.

Curators at the Pindi Stadium have prepared four strips for the PSL engagement with head curator Sarfraz Ahmad optimistic on their supporting behavior. “Some grass will be left on the pitch but the final decision will be taken considering the weather behaviour. One thing I can promise is that these pitches would be supporting-meaning there will be something for bowlers as well as batsmen.” Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around Islamabad with teams travelling routes getting special focus from the security agencies.