Daniah takes lead in PGF Ladies Amateur Golf

Pakistan Women's Golf Team for the Women Asian Amateur Championship in Thailand pose for a picture at the airport. — Facebook/Pakistan Golf Federation

KARACHI: Local sisters Daniah and Abiha Syed occupied the top two spots on the leaderboard after the penultimate round of the PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Wednesday.

Daniah followed her opening round score of 80 with 77 to take a slim one-shot lead. It was a birdie on the par-4 18th that enabled Daniah to take the pole position after the first two rounds of the 54-hole championship which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. She has a 36-hole aggregate of 157 (+13). Daniah made a birdie on hole 2 but two double bogeys on par-5 8th and 12th holes were major setbacks.

Her sister Abiha played the best round of the day -- an impressive 74 -- to take the second spot with an aggregate of 158 (+14).

Overnight leader Bushra Fatima from Lahore slumped to third place after a triple bogey on the 18th. She carded 81 and is two shots off the pace at 159. Bushra is followed by Aania Farooq (161) and defending champion Parkha Ijaz from Lahore (164).

In category B, Tabassum Sharif took a nine shot lead after carding 88. She is followed by Ruakiya Habib who scored 95. Sobia Waseem is leading in category C followed by Mina Zainab. The three-day championship will conclude on Thursday (today).