Talented Bushra shines in PGF Ladies Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Young Lahore girl Bushra Fatima took a surprise two-shot lead on the opening day of the 7th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship here at the wind-swept Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Tuesday.

The talented Bushra brought her A game to the challenging DACGC course as she braved the windy conditions to card an impressive score of 78 in the opening round of the championship, which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. The schoolgirl made two birdies on holes 2 and 13.

In second place was local favourite Daniah Syed who carded eight over par 80. She made a solitary birdie on the 7th hole. Karachi experienced Aania Farooq carded 82 to take the third spot on the leaderboard of category A, followed by Abiha Syed (84), Anna James Gill (85), Parkha Ijaz (86) and Suneyah Osama (89).In category B, Nida Sheikh and Tabassum Sharif were tied for the lead at 92. In third place was Rukaiya Habib (94) followed by Hareem Tahir (97). In category C, Sobia Waseem was leading with a score of 102, followed by Mina Zainab (105) and Huma Bilal (109).