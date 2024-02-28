Bahria Premier League concludes

An image of the Rafi Cricket Stadium grounds. — Bahria Town/Website

ISLAMABAD: The vibrant atmosphere of Rafi Stadium in Phase 8, Bahria Town, Islamabad, bore witness to the exhilarating Bahria Premier League (BPL), an inter-departmental tape ball tournament, held from February 22 to 24.

A total of 12 teams participated in this eagerly anticipated event, showcasing their skills and team spirit in an array of thrilling matches. Following intense competition, Team Safari Villas emerged victorious, claiming the championship title with their outstanding performance on the field. The runner-up position was secured by Team Head Office, who exhibited remarkable resilience and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The Rafi Stadium served as an ideal venue, providing a fitting backdrop for the display of talent and passion for the game. The Bahria Premier League not only fostered a sense of unity and friendly rivalry among the participating departments but also highlighted the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork in the corporate environment.