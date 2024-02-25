Multan didn’t bowl well: Misbah

LAHORE: Former Pakistan’s captain Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Multan Sultans missed the length in bowling which costed them in the end against Peshawar Zalmi.

“The way Multan won matches I think they are famous for clinical performances. The way they played first three games it was wonderful to see their bowling discipline but today they missed the length,” Misbah said.

Former Pakistan’s captain Misbah-ul-Haq. — AFP File

“Mohammad Ali bowled short of length in his first over. Abbas also was seen struggling, “ Misbah pointed out.

Multan Sultans on Friday night tasted their first defeat from four games when they were beaten by Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by just five runs at the jam-packed Multan Cricket Stadium.