Omar, Saim share lead in SGA President Cup

KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain and Saim Shazli shared the lead on the opening day of the 13th President SSA Cup here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.
On a day when putting was challenging due to tricky greens, both Omar and Saim -- who are counted among the leading amateurs of the country -- struggled on the greens. They had similar cards of 75 and have a slim lead of a solitary shot against Arsalan Shikoh (76). In joint fourth place is the trio of Abdullah Ansar, Rao Harris and (77) followed by Junaid Irfan (79) and the duo of Meekal Muneeb and Jamil Khan (80). The three-day SGA President Cup, hosted by the Sindh Golf Association, will conclude on Sunday (tomorrow).
Meanwhile in the SGA Ladies Amateur Championship 2024, running concurrently with the President Cup, Abiha Syed carded an impressive score of 79 to take a four-shot lead. Playing for the white tees (amateur tees), Abiha was in top gear in the opening round of the 54-hole event which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. In second place is Aania Farooq (83) followed by Dania Syed (86) and Amna Amjad (93).
