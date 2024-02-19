Amir showers praises on Abrar

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir on Sunday said that spinner Abrar Ahmed’s double strike in an over was the turning point of the game and it was from there Gladiators controlled the situation.

Former Pakistani left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir can be seen in this image. — Instagram/quetta.gladiators

“I think credit goes to Abrar as the way he took the wickets of well-set Babar Azam and Cadmore in one over I think that was the turning point of the game,” Amir told a post-match news conference.

Quetta Gladiators downed Peshawar Zalmi b 16 runs in their opener here at the Gaddafi Stadium. Quetta Gladiators scored 206-5 thanks to solid fifties from Jason Roy (75) and Saud Shakeel (74). In response, Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 190-6 with Babar Azam scoring 68 and Saim Ayub making 42.

Mohammad Amir bowled extremely well in the death overs and took 1-29 in his quota of four overs. Abrar claimed 2-29. Amir said that chasing 200 is not an easy target on any wicket. “On any wicket chasing 200 is not an easy target. We knew that in the death overs if they required ten runs an over it would not be easy but I think credit goes to Abrar as the way he removed Babar and Cadmore in one over titled the game towards us,” Amir said.

Asked how different he felt while representing Gladiators, Amir said he spent last eight years very well with the Karachi Kings. “And Quetta is also like a home for me and Nadeem Bhai wanted me to play for Quetta from day-1 and when I was coming back to cricket, I played Grade-II also from Omar Associates and from the very first day I remember that he wanted me to play for Quetta Gladiators. I also have a good experience with both Azam Khan Bhai and Nadeem Bhai who is a loving person,” Amir said.