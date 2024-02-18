Spieth takes responsibility for Genesis Invitational disqualification

SAN FRANCISCO: Jordan Spieth admitted to signing for the wrong score at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Friday as the former U.S. Open champion was disqualified for the first time in his career.
“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct,” the 30-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.
