Shadab wants United to be disciplined off the field too

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan looks on in this image on January 13, 2024. — Facebook/Shadab Khan

LAHORE: Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan on Friday said that they will have to show more discipline off the field if they are to achieve their goals in the ninth edition of the HBL PSL which will kick off here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday (today) with United taking on Lahore Qalandars.

“Last year too we did not play bad cricket but we could not handle the pressure. There were injuries to our several players and it means that we did not observe discipline off the field. This time we will try our level best to observe discipline off the pitch besides putting in our best on the field in order to achieve the desired results,” Shadab told a pre-match news conference on Friday.

“You know the PSL’s schedule is so tight and here you cannot find enough time for recovery so we will have to be more disciplined off the pitch,” said Shadab, the country’s star all-rounder. About their Friday’s game against Lahore Qalandars, Shadab said that Qalandars are definitely a strong side.

“There is no doubt about it that Qalandars’ growth is fairly good as a team and they will also have a home advantage. But you know on paper all teams are good but the outfits which put in their best on a given day produce result,” Shadab said.

He said every match of the PSL is tough. “You know pressure is always there. You play in front of your families and friends. We will try to keep things simple and go ball to ball. The way Lahore Qalandars have improved I hope it will be an interesting game. The team which goes with a better plan will succeed,” Shadab said.

He said that all-rounders are very important in T20 cricket. “In T20 cricket all-rounders play a very important role. All-rounders also have advantage as if you don’t click in bowling then you have the chance to prove yourself in batting,” Shadab said.