Athletic Bilbao thrash Mallorca to maintain top four pressure

BILBAO, Spain: Athletic Bilbao kept up the pressure on La Liga´s top four with a thumping 4-0 win over Mallorca on Friday.

The Basque side, fifth, are now two points behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, third and fourth respectively, who each have a game in hand to play over the weekend.

Defender Yuri Berchiche broke the deadlock with an unorthodox hooked effort and then volleyed home his second to give Athletic a commanding lead after only 16 minutes. Gorka Guruzeta and Iker Muniain added second half strikes to help the hosts rack up a big victory.

“I´m very happy for the goals but above all for the win,” Berchiche told Movistar.

“We have to keep getting points because our rivals are too.” The only negative for Ernesto Valverde´s side came in injury worries for brothers Inaki and Nico Williams.

Nico limped off nursing a thigh problem after 67 minutes and Inaki followed him in the final stages with an apparent ankle issue.

Athletic will hope both are be available for the visit to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday. “I don´t know (how they are), we´ll have to wait and see -- with Inaki let´s hope it´s nothing at all,” Valverde told Movistar.