Afridi wants Hafeez to be given more time

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has voiced his support for Mohammad Hafeez, the current team director, stating that he should be given more time in his role.
During a media interaction at a ceremony, Afridi commented on the expectations placed on Hafeez and emphasised the need for patience in assessing his impact as team director.
Hafeez took over the role from Mickey Arthur in November last year.
Afridi noted that expecting immediate transformations after just one series is unrealistic and advocated for a more measured evaluation of Hafeez’s performance over time.
Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent tours to Australia and New Zealand, where they faced challenges in both Test and T20 series, Afridi acknowledged missed opportunities and subpar performances.
However, he cautioned against making too many changes to the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.
While suggesting continuity in the squad, Afridi emphasised the importance of strategic player management, knowing when to rest certain players, and maintaining stability within the team.
RIYADH: Luis Suarez bagged his maiden goal for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi scored a penalty but it was not enough to...
ABIDJAN: Hosts Ivory Coast stunned Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, knocking out the reigning champions...
DUBAI: In a groundbreaking development for cricket enthusiasts in the United States, the newly established National...
ABIDJAN: Seemingly dead, buried and completely humiliated just a few days ago, Ivory Coast´s Africa Cup of Nations...
LONDON: Eddie Howe says Newcastle´s Saudi owners will act as “guardians of the club´s future” rather than splash...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta has slammed reports he was ready to quit Arsenal to become Barcelona manager as “fake...