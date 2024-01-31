Afridi wants Hafeez to be given more time

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has voiced his support for Mohammad Hafeez, the current team director, stating that he should be given more time in his role.

Pakistani former captain Shahid Khan Afridi can be seen in this image. — X/@TheRealPCB

During a media interaction at a ceremony, Afridi commented on the expectations placed on Hafeez and emphasised the need for patience in assessing his impact as team director.

Hafeez took over the role from Mickey Arthur in November last year.

Afridi noted that expecting immediate transformations after just one series is unrealistic and advocated for a more measured evaluation of Hafeez’s performance over time.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent tours to Australia and New Zealand, where they faced challenges in both Test and T20 series, Afridi acknowledged missed opportunities and subpar performances.

However, he cautioned against making too many changes to the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

While suggesting continuity in the squad, Afridi emphasised the importance of strategic player management, knowing when to rest certain players, and maintaining stability within the team.