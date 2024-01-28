Ake strikes late as Man City oust Spurs from FA Cup

LONDON: Manchester City moved into the FA Cup fifth round in dramatic fashion as Nathan Ake´s controversial late goal clinched the holders´ 1-0 win against Tottenham on Friday.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake (L) celebrates his winner at Tottenham. — AFP

As the football world digested the stunning news that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool boss at the end of this season, the club who might benefit most from his exit finally ended their wait for a first victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City had lost all five of their previous visits to Tottenham´s plush arena without scoring a goal since the stadium opened in April 2019.

But Dutch defender Ake ensured City would leave north London on a high at last when he stabbed home with just two minutes left in the fourth round clash.

“Today we performed incredibly well. Everything pleased me, from minute one to the end,” City boss Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola´s side have won their last seven games in all competitions to maintain their renaissance after a pre-Christmas wobble.

They are five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool but hold a game in hand and will hope to capitalise on any uncertainty created by Klopp´s bombshell announcement.

“He´s been my biggest rival so I think he will be missed. I´m a little bit pleased because without him I will sleep a little bit better the night before we play against Liverpool,” Guardiola said.

Klopp and Guardiola have fought an intense rivalry during their time in England, with the City boss largely coming out on top in the silverware stakes.

City won all three major prizes last season and remain firmly in the hunt to retain the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.