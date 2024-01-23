Mavericks win Deaf Reach Golf title

KARACHI: Team Mavericks won the 9th Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament here at the DA Country and Golf Club on Sunday.
In what was one of the biggest charity tournaments, Mavericks, featuring the quartet of Nadeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Qasim, Hamza Ghani, and Omar Intesar, carded a score of 60 (-12) to win the gross title. Team Abdul Qadir and Co which included Ehtisham Qadir, Yasin Kodvavi, Dr Atyab and Taimur Khan won the net title. The lucrative Hole-in-One award, which featured a Suzuki Swift, was won by Hasnain Nensey.
Around 180 golf enthusiasts representing 45 teams teed off to support the cause of deaf education, with the generous sponsorship of KFC Pakistan as the tournament’s platinum sponsor, making it the biggest shotgun start tournament ever witnessed at the DACGC. The golfers’ community wholeheartedly came together to support this noble cause and enthusiastically participated in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go towards supporting the education and skills training of deaf children enrolled in the eight Deaf Reach schools and colleges across Pakistan.
Notable gold sponsors for the tournament included Dubai Islamic Bank, Engro, Habib Metro Bank, IGI Life, Jubilee Insurance, and Pakistan Cables. Bank Alfalah, Alfalah Investments, and Emkay Lines extended their support as silver sponsors.
Richard Geary, Founder of Deaf Reach Schools Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors, players, and supporters, saying, “This event and the funds raised are the result of many people contributing their time and support to make a real difference in the lives of the children whom we serve. Our great thanks and appreciation to you all.”
