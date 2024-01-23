‘If you’re silent on racism, you’re complicit’, says Maignan

ROME: AC Milan´s French goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Sunday said clubs, fans and legal authorities who ignore racism in football will be seen to be "complicit" in its scourge.

Milana's goalkeeper Mike Maignan reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Udinese Calcio vs AC Milan at the Friuli Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, on January 20, 2024. — AFP

Maignan, who was subjected to monkey chants by Udinese fans in a Serie A game on Saturday, talked of a mob mentality that shrugged off responsibility. "It is easy to act in a group, in the anonymity from the stands," he wrote on X.

"The spectators who were in the stand, who saw everything, who heard everything, but who chose to remain silent, you are complicit." Maignan said that he had first heard monkey chants during the match at Udinese when he collected the ball for his first goal kick, after which he "said nothing".

"Then for the second goal kick they did it again. I called to the dugout and the fourth official and I told them what had happened. I said that we can´t play in these conditions." The referee Fabio Maresca stopped play for a period of five minutes.

"The Udinese club, which only spoke of an interruption to the match, as if nothing had happened, you are complicit," he insisted. "The authorities and the prosecutor, with everything that is happening, if you do nothing, you will also be complicit," he added. "This isn´t the first time this has happened to me. And I´m not the first this has happened to."