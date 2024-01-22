Faisalabad, Sargodha in Rising Punjab Games hockey final

LAHORE: Faisalabad and Sargodha stormed into the final of the Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Championship after winning their respective semifinal matches at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

This representational image shows hockey players on a field. — Radio Pakistan/File

On the other hand, Gujranwala and Faisalabad reached the final of the Volleyball Championship after defeating their respective opponents Lahore and Sahiwal in the semifinals at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on the same day. The first semifinal in the Rising Punjab Games Hockey Championship was played between Lahore and Faisalabad. After playing a 1-1 draw in the stipulated time, Faisalabad defeated Lahore by 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

Awais, Abdullah and Naveed sent the ball into the net for Faisalabad while Lahore’s only goal was scored by M Ammad. The second semifinal was played between Sahiwal and Sargodha in which Sargodha emerged winner by a narrow margin of 2-1. Sargodha’s Rana Waleed and Basharat struck one field goal each in the 2nd and 48th minute, respectively, while Sahiwal’s only goal was scored by M Abid in the 56th minute through a penalty stroke.

In the Rising Punjab Games Volleyball Championship, Gujranwala shocked Lahore by 3-0 in the first semifinal match with the score of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-20. Faisalabad outplayed Sahiwal by 3-1 in the second semifinal with the score line of 22-25, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-11.