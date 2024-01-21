‘Queen Wen’ taking inspiration from Li Na at Australian Open

China's Zheng Qinwen celebrates victory against her compatriot Wang Yafan during their women's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. — AFP/File

MELBOURNE: Zheng Qinwen admitted on Saturday she has watched Chinese great Li Na´s win in the 2014 Australian Open final “10 times” as she moved a step closer to matching her idol´s exploits.



The 21-year-old, known to her fans as “Queen Wen”, battled into the last 16 with a fighting 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8) victory over compatriot Wang Yafan.

Their match was played on Rod Laver Arena, where Li beat Dominika Cibulkova in 2014 to become the first Asian player to lift the trophy at Melbourne Park.

Zheng has previously credited two-time Grand Slam winner Li for putting “a dream seed in my heart” and she was quick to praise her again after coming through against Wang.

“I was sitting there in front of the TV, watching that (2014 final) from the beginning to the end,” said 12th seed Zheng, who was 11 at the time. “That final I have watched it more than 10 times, so I have a lot of memories.