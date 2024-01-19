Foolproof security measures planned for India tennis team

ISLAMABAD: The tennis team of India will be provided with top-notch security cover during their forthcoming trip to Islamabad to figure in the Davis Cup Group I tie against Pakistan at the grass courts of the Sports Complex.

Police commandoes can be seen during a drill. — APP/File

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Shoaib Khoso chaired a high-level meeting to finalise the arrangements to hold the tie in a befitting manner. The meeting was participated by all the representatives of relevant security agencies and officials from local police, traffic police and the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

PTF Secretary Col (r) Gul Rehman briefed the participants about the Indian team’s commitment in Islamabad, details about their practice sessions and their traveling plans.

According to the tentative schedule, the India team is expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 29 to compete in the tie scheduled to be held on the Sports Complex courts on February 4-5.

“We discussed different issues pertaining to keep top-notch security measures in place for the upcoming expected Indian team’s visit to Pakistan. Security plan was shared with all the concerned officials, who attended the meeting. We usually adopt fool-proof security measures for all foreign teams visiting here but some special/extra measures will be in order in the case of India team,” the PSB DG, when approached, said.

He added that all the stakeholders who have to perform one responsibility or the other were assigned their duties. “Such a meeting was all the more important as all those involved were given their respective duties and responsibilities during the time Indian team will stay in Islamabad for training and competition purposes,” Shoaib said.

He added that the tie will be held within the complex promises on the same courts which have already hosted numerous Davis Cup ties in the recent past.

“We have everything in order to provide the best environment for the Indian team’s stay and competition.” Meanwhile, special measures are underway to keep the grass at the venue in best possible shape for the Davis Cup tie. “Special measures are required in the winter season to keep the grass in good condition. The extreme cold usually leaves the grass half dead.