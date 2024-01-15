Middle overs cost us the match, says Hollioake

Adam Hollioake, Pakistan’s batting coach can be seen in this image.— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s batting coach Adam Hollioake blamed slow going from over eight to thirteen as the main reason for the defeat on Sunday against New Zealand in the second match of the five-game T20 series.

Pakistan lost their fifth straight match (three Tests and two T20s) on the tour Down Under. In a post-match media talk, Hollioake said that the chase was going well until Pakistan reached eighth over where going got too slow. “We lost the way during that period where just two boundaries were scored and the run-scoring rate was too slow.

In both T20s that we lost, the power play went well but our batsmen could not cash in on early exploits, scoring slowly. We are on a losing streak and whenever that happens, you unnecessarily get into a hole. When you start winning everything goes well and even your misses don’t count. But when you start losing your way everyone goes against you. That is what is happening with us,” Hollioake said.

The batting coach hoped that extra work would help the team’s fortunes revival in the remaining three matches. “All we need is to work harder to bounce back in the series.

Though boys are working hard, they are required to work even harder to bounce back in the series. We are also required to grab our chances. Once we get an upper hand we need to put our foot down and make the best of that opportunity by playing consistent high-class cricket.”

When asked who was responsible for these repeated losses, he said everyone. “Those working in the office and those engaged with the team. Australia were too powerful as almost every team travelling for international matches got the same treatment. Here, however, we missed some close games that we should have won.”

Hollioake admitted that tracks where Pakistan played the first two T20s were flat. “On the two very flat pitches, Adam Milne (4-33) bowled brilliantly, mixing it up. Most unpredictable bowler he has proved so far. Milne is the one bowler who put brakes in both matches, restricting Pakistan well short of the target. We have to dig out ways and means to counter him during the rest of the series,” he said.

He admitted that bowling and batting departments were required to raise their game. “We need to improve on both fronts. We conceded some extra runs and when it came to chasing, we could not cross the line that we should have. So there is a need to make amends to bounce back in the series.”

On Azam Khan’s repeated failures, he said he is a talented and explosive hitter. “Admitted that he has not been able to justify his selection yet, he is a talented cricketer. It is up to the team management to decide on Azam’s future role as I am only a batting coach.”