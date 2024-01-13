Players say meagre daily allowance hurt their performance at BJO

KARACHI: Pakistan’s players have blamed Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for their poor performance at British Junior Open.

It has been learnt that players termed insufficient daily allowance provided by PSF to them the main reason which hurt their performance at the championship. “A key player PSF was banking on for the title told me that he was not given sufficient daily allowance, therefore, he could not get proper and enough food,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’. The source added that the said player lost in the quarterfinals and he said he played the match without having had any food for hours.

Representational image. —APP File

“The players said they did not get proper food during the whole championship as the allowance of $500 was not enough for them,” said the source. Also, the source added, PSF provided the same allowance to the national coach who was accompanying the team.

“Usually the allowance is not the same for both the coach (or officials) and the team players. This is against the rules,” said the source. The source added that the PSF sent only one coach with the team and it was not possible for him to visit all the four venues at the championship to witness players’ performance,” said the source.