Inspiring cricket journey of Karachi’s coal boy Naveed

LAHORE: Naveed Ahmed Khan’s rise in the cricketing world is not just a story of talent but a testament to his resilience and determination. As a part of Pakistan’s Under-19 World Cup squad, Naveed is poised to seize the opportunities that come his way.

Pakistan's Under-19 cricketer Naveed Ahmed Khan. — PCB

Hailing from the bustling city of Karachi, Naveed specialises as an off-spinner with a distinctive high-arm action. His cricketing journey began under the guidance of his elder brother, who, despite facing challenges in his own pursuit of a cricketing career, supported Naveed wholeheartedly. The journey was far from easy, with financial struggles and a lack of family support, but Naveed’s elder brother remained a constant pillar.

While juggling odd jobs to support his family, including supplying wood coal to local shops, Naveed had to make sacrifices, including sidelining his studies for his part-time job and cricket training. Starting as a batter at the under-13 level, he transitioned to right-arm off-spin when he began training at the prestigious Pakistan Cricket Club in Karachi, rubbing shoulders with stars like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.

The under-16 trials dealt a blow to Naveed as he couldn’t participate due to age restrictions, leaving him disheartened. However, this rejection became a turning point, shaping him into the player he is today.

Naveed acknowledges the crucial support he received from his elder brother, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, and coach Naveed Al Amin, who provided both financial assistance and emotional support.

The breakthrough came for Naveed in the National Under-19 Championship 2022-23, where he emerged as the joint second-leading wicket-taker, claiming 22 scalps in six games for Sindh Blues. This outstanding performance earned him a spot in the Pakistan Junior League 2022, a significant milestone in his career, and garnered support from his father.

Impressive displays in the Regional Inter-District Under-19 2023 and National Under-19 One Day Cup 2023 further solidified Naveed’s position, leading to his call-up to the Pakistan Under-19 squad. His international debut against Sri Lanka in October 2023 showcased his potential, with three wickets in the four-day game and seven wickets in the five one-day games.

Naveed expresses excitement about being part of the ICC U19 World Cup squad, his second overseas tour. Eager to learn from experienced players and adapt to South African conditions, Naveed emphasises the team’s unity and collective aim for glory.

Naveed’s story is not just about cricket; it’s a narrative of overcoming adversities, unwavering family support, and the relentless pursuit of a dream. As he steps onto the global stage, his journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers and a reminder that resilience can turn challenges into stepping stones to success.