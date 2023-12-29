Seeded players reach National Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: All the seeded players moved into semi-finals of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships with straight sets wins at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Thursday.

Muhammad Shoaib overwhelmed Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4 and was seen in good form on the hard courts. In the semifinal on Friday, he will be playing against Muzammil Murtaza who showed no mercy in disposing off his elder brother Mudassir 6-2, 6-2.

In the second semifinal, Aqeel will take on Mohammad Abid. Men’s singles quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-2, 6-2; Muhammad Abid bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1; Aqeel Khan bt Barkatullah 6-2, 6-3

Ladies singles quarter finals: Meheq Khokhar bt Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0; Soha Ali bt Natalia Zaman 6-4, 6-3

Ladies singles 1st round: Labika Durab bt Sandana Rabi 6-1, 6-0; Amna Ali Qayum w/o Amna Saqib; Mahrukh Sajid bt Lalarukh Sajid 7-6(3), 7-6(6)

Men’s doubles quarter finals: Aisam ul Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan bt M. Salar / M. Hamza Aasim 6-0, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza / M. Shoaib bt Mudassir Murtaza / Abdullah Adnan 6-3, 3-6(10-7); M. Abid / Shahzad Khan w/o Sami Zeb / M. Zaryab; Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah bt Hamid Israr / Asadullah 6-2, 6-2

Boys 18 & under quarter-finals: Hamza Roman bt Ahtesham Humatyun 6-2, 6-3; Hamza Aasim bt Haamid Israr 6-4, 6-2; Asad Zaman bt M. Salar 6-1, 6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Mahatir Muhammad 7-5, 6-2

Boys 14 & under 2nd round: Sameer Zaman bt Junaid Meher 4-1, 4-0; Amir Mazari bt Hassan Usmani 4-2, 4-2; Razik Sultan bt Mahd Mehmood 4-1, 4-0; Ruhaab Faisal bt M. Yahya 4-1, 4-2; Abdul Basit bt Zohaib Amjad 4-1, 4-0; Haziq Areejo bt Saqib Ali 4-1, 4-1; Ansarullah bt Laraib Shamsi 4-1, 1-4, 4-0; M. Haziq Aasim bt Orhan Sohail 4-0, 4-0.