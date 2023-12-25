Pakistan can still win the series: Shadab

LAHORE: At a time when Pakistan have already lost miserably their opening Test against Australia in Perth recently the country’s seasoned all-rounder Shadab Khan hopes that if the bowlers did well in coming tests then the Green-shirts can win the series.

“We have not won a match in Australia since 1995 but the morale of the team was good as I was also in the camp. This team has not toured Australia for winning a match but for winning the series,” Shadab told reporters here at the signing ceremony between Islamabad United and Tim Hortons for the PSL 9.

Pakistan cricket team Vice Captain Shadab Khan. — AFP/File

In 1995-96 Pakistan had lost the three-match series 2-1. Since then Pakistan toured Australia four times but lost all these series 3-0. “The conditions in Melbourne and Sydney suit us and hopefully if our bowling clicked and they got 20 wickets then we can win the series” Shadab said.

Pakistan also are facing injury issues as a few of their players have been ruled out of the test series due to injury and on medical ground. Khurram Shehzad has been ruled out of the test series due to injury while Noman Ali has been ruled out of the series due to surgery.

Spinner Abrar Ahmad is also facing fitness issues. And Shadab said that the injuries could happen due to workload.

“Injuries may happen due to workload but these injuries which are happening in the Pakistan camp are not due to workload as Noman Ali underwent operation. Abrar also has been consistently playing since long and niggles may happen. And if you don’t get recovered they go towards injuries,” Shadab said. Pakistan will launch struggle on Tuesday (tomorrow) to level the series as they face Australia in Melbourne in the second test of the three-match Test series.

To a query about his team Islamabad United composition for the PSL 9 Shadab said every effort has been made to constitute a better combination. “We have made our efforts to form a better unit but let’s see how the things will resolve. It does not matter how strong you are on paper but the team which plays on a given day wins,” Shadab said.