Thrilling contest expected in Lahore Open Polo final

LAHORE: The Lahore Polo Club is gearing up for an exciting culmination of the Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Hamdan and Samsung.

The final match, scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 pm, will feature a clash between the formidable teams of FG/Din Polo and Remounts. The special guest for the final will be the supervising federal minister, Gohar Ejaz.

A polo game is in progress at the Lahore Polo Club. — Facebook/Lahore Polo Club

T h e c h a m p i o n s h i p , spanning two weeks, witnessed the participation of eight teams, showcasing top-tier polo action. As the tournament progressed, FG/Din Polo, led by Mian Abbas Mokhtar, Amin Rehman, Bilal Hai, and Juan Cruz Grogli, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, securing their place in the finals. Their opponents, Remounts, comprising Mohammad Naeem Imran Shahid, Umar Asjad Malhi, and Lao Abilanda, d i s p l a y e d r e m a r k a b l e prowess on the field, earning their spot in the title clash. The Subsidiary Final will see Master Paints facing Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes in another thrilling encounter. The Lahore Polo Club is anticipating a significant turnout for the finals, with attendees expected from various schools and officials from Hamdan Housing and Samsung. Malik Azam Hayat, the President of Lahore Polo Club, expressed gratitude for the successful tournament and praised the participating teams for their competitive spirit. The championship has been a showcase of top-notch polo talent, and the finals promise a captivating showdown between FG/Din Polo and Remounts. The polo community eagerly awaits the crowning of the champions in this prestigious tournament.