Saud, Rizwan, Salman score half-centuries against Victoria XI

LAHORE: Pakistan posted 323 for eight in 78.4 overs on the opening day of their two-day practice match against Victoria XI at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.
Pakistan had a promising 47-run opening stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. However, Abdullah’s innings was cut short at 26 runs, caught off Sam Elliot’s bowling. Soon after, Imam-ul-Haq departed at 37, and Pakistan entered the lunch break at 95-2.
Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan then took charge, both retiring after scoring half-centuries. Saud Shakeel’s composed innings of 70 runs (retired) came off 87 balls, adorned with nine boundaries. Rizwan contributed a well-crafted 50 runs (retired) from 70 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six.
Salman Ali Agha further bolstered Pakistan’s innings with a fluent 51, including six boundaries and two sixes, before he fell to Doug Warren. In response, Victoria XI faced an early blow as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed opening batter Will Pucovski in the first over.
JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar announced on Friday that he will retire from international...
KARACHI: Owais Zafar, Saeed Ali, and Umair Mumtaz cracked centuries for their respective teams as the second round of...
ISLAMABAD: PSB has empowered the newly nominated President PHF Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti to constitute a committee...
TAROUBA: Shai Hope´s unbeaten 43 led West Indies to a four wicket victory over England and secured a 3-2 Twenty20...
LAHORE: National boxers who aim to press for the Paris Olympics seats need to stay at a decent hostel which would...
WELLINGTON: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and star seamer Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn for the three-match...