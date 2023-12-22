BJO draws predict 4 Pak players in quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s four players are expected to reach the quarterfinals of British Junior Open that is to be held in Birmingham from January 3-7.

Based on the seedings, the organisers have predicted that Abdullah Nawaz, Nauman Khan, Huzaifa Shahid, and Harman Ali will reach the quarterfinals.

According to the draws released on Wednesday, the 3/4 seed Abdullah is to face 5/8 seed Nickhileswar Moganasundharam from Malaysia in the under-17 category. In the under-15 category, 5/8 seed Nauman is expected to face top seed Philopater Saleh from Egypt.

In the under-13 category, 5/8 seed Hufaiza Shahid is likely to play against the 3/4 seed Hassan Abdelgalil from Egypt. In the under-11 category, top seed Harmas Ali will face 5/8 seed Tameem Mostafa Fahmy from Egypt.

According to the draws, Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria and Fayrouz Abouelkheir are top seeds in the under-19 category. The 2024 edition of BJO will feature 675 players from 49 nations with players from Egypt, USA, India and Pakistan favourites to lift the coveted titles across ten age categories.

Pakistan’s squad comprises Hammas Ali Raja, Raheel Victor (Under-11), Huzaifa Shahid, Sohail Adnan (Under-13), Nauman Khan, Shah Zeb (Under-15), Abdullah Nawaz, Umair Arif (Under-17), and Anas Ali Shah, Usman Nadeed (Under-19).