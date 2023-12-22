Khurram Shahzad out for months due to multiple injuries

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.
He is unlikely to play any further role in this cricket season and would be lucky to regain fitness in time to make himself available for selection for the T20 World Cup in June.
Khurram complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test and underwent MRI tests the other day. The tests showed stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.
PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player. He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation.
