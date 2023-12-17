Injured Nida out of ODI series against New Zealand

LAHORE: Captain Nida Dar, in a setback for the Pakistan women’s cricket team, has been ruled out of the third ODI against New Zealand scheduled for Monday, December 18.

The decision comes after Nida suffered a blow to her face during the first ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on December 11, forcing her to miss the second ODI due to concussion symptoms.

Captain Nida Dar. —x/TheRealPCB

While Nida has shown improvement over the past two days and has been assessed by the team doctor and physio, she still requires more time for a complete recovery from concussion.

Expressing her disappointment at missing the third ODI, Nida Dar said, “I am disappointed to not be available for the final game. The way the girls have performed on the New Zealand tour is incredible, and I am really proud of each and every member of the team.”