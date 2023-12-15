Inam to face Amjad in Sultan Dangal today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier wrestler and world beach wrestling undisputed guru Mohammad Inam will face Amjad Pehalwan in what could be an enthralling fight in connection with the Sultan Dangal which will be staged at the Bahawalpur Stadium on Friday (today).

The event, which will carry more than a dozen other fights, will begin in the afternoon. The fight between Inam, also a former Rustam-e-Pakistan, will be held at the end of the rest of the fights which are expected to attract a huge crowd.

The wrestlers can be seen in the pre-match ceremony on Dec 9, 2023 at Bahawalpur Stadium. —YouTube screengrab

“We want to finish the other fights by 6 pm so that the clash between Inam and Amjad could begin in time as it is winter,” chief organiser Jamshed Ali Achi Khan told The News from Bahawalpur.

Inam, who has to his credit a handful of world beach wrestling titles, will be the hot favourite. He has trained for a couple of weeks at his hometown in Gujranwala after playing a few matches in the United States last month.

Inam is happy with his preparation and aims to topple his opponent who he also rated high. “Preperation is good,” Inam told The News on Thursday. “Although I had little time at my disposal for training due to my US trip recently still I got 16 to 17 days for preparation during which I have made a solid effort and am ready for the showdown,” Inam said.

“I am hopeful it will be a good fight. Amjad, no doubt, is a fine fighter and I think public will get an opportunity to see a very good fight,” said Inam, also a former two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. “I will try my level best to win this fight,” he was quick to add.

Inam said that this event will add to the growth of mud wrestling. “It will help promote mud wrestling,” he said. “All wrestlers work hard for such major events. In this event too there are several newcomers. It’s great that in arenas competitions concept has started growing and this event has ushered in a new era in mud wrestling in Pakistan,” Inam said.

“My main aim is to keep myself in training and it will also help us make our input in our traditional game which has kept alive our wrestling. It has a huge following and you will see a huge public to see this event,” Inam said.

“I hope this will motivate more youngsters to adopt wrestling and it will also be helpful for Pakistan’s wrestling future,” Inam signed off. Amjad Pehalwan, also known as Fakhar-e-Bahawalpur, has also prepared well for this major fight.

“Yes I have prepared well. Inam is a good wrestler and our fight will be tough. I think people will enjoy it,” Amjad told The News. Arif Pehalwan, Ali Nawaz Pehalwan, Shehzad Pehalwan, Siddique Mattar Pehalwan Mochi, Sadiq Pehalwan, Ahmed Pehalwan, Asso Pehalwan, Jamshed Pehalwan, Salim Pehalwan, Javed Pehalwan, Zahid Pehalwan, Asad Pehalwan, Saqlain Pehalwan, Ali Pehalwan and Haider Pehalwan are the others who are to compete in the event.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) source told The News that such dangals are held regularly across Punjab. “It’s a well-organised event being held in Bahawalpur. There is no involvement of the PWF as a private party is managing it. The bouts value is already fixed. Inam will get Rs800,000 for this fight.

His opponent Amjad, who has switched over to judo but plays mud wrestling, is also a famous pehalwan and he will get Rs600,000,” the source said. “It’s very productive for the growth of wrestling in Pakistan,” the source was quick to add.