PTF, KTF sign MoU to strengthen tennis ties

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) aiming at development and grooming of the players, coaches and helping each on those fronts which could ultimately help in promoting the game at all levels.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and Bulat Utemuratov, president of the KTF, singed the agreement on the sidelines of the AGM and elections of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) in Bangkok. The ATF member countries’ officials have gathered in Thailand to elect the next president and other office-bearers.

“The KTF has exemplary tennis facilities in their country, complemented by a large number of experts in each discipline of tennis. Both the federations intend to have annual exchange programmes whereby players from each country will get opportunities to participate in tournaments and other relevant events, with a preferential status in terms of wildcard allocations. Similarly, exchanges of the coaches and officials are envisaged as is the organizing of courses and instructional programmes in each country,” Saifullah said.

“This is, indeed, a very important development and holds rich promise, particularly for juniors and high-performance players in various categories. There is a lot we can learn from our brotherly country, Kazakhstan, and the understanding augurs well for the development of tennis in Pakistan. I am thankful to president Utemuratov and the KTF management for their encouragement during earlier talks, leading to the signing of the MOU, and I keenly look forward to the success of the intended events,” The PTF president said.