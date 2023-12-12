Granada v Athletic match abandoned after fan dies

GRANADA: Granada´s match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in La Liga was abandoned after a supporter died in the stands at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium.

The match was paused in the 18th minute with visitors Athletic leading 1-0 as the Granada fan received medical attention, with La Liga confirming the match was then abandoned “because of the sad death of a fan” in a statement.

Granada's match against Athletic was abandoned after a fan died during the game on Sunday in La Liga. — AFP File

Players from both sides left the pitch 20 minutes after play was suspended, with supporters then requested to leave the stadium after the decision was eventually taken to abandon the game.

“Football becomes the least important thing, it´s a tragedy that we have to endure, and we are in mourning,” said Granada director Alfredo Garcia Amado, who also thanked Athletic´s medics for helping during the incident.