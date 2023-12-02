Peshawar tame Lahore W in National T20 Super 8

KARACHI: The opening round of the super-eight stage of the National T20 Cup saw one-sided victories from Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Peshawar in various grounds here on Friday.

The contest at the National Bank Stadium, saw Peshawar overcame the in-from Lahore Whites by seven wickets. Electing to field first, Peshawar contained Lahore W to 136 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Ahmed Shahzad (53) and Umar Akmal (49) were the notable batters for Lahore W. For Peshawar, Azam Khan took two scalps, while Mohammad Imran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and, Niaz Khan picked one.

The image shows the toss which Lahore Blues win and decide to field first against Karachi Whites at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Dec 1, 2023. —x/TheRealPCB

In reply, Peshawar looked in cruise control of the run-chase, as 142-3, as their opener Sahibzada Farhan played a great 64-run inning, while Mohammad Haris scored 52 to help their team chase down the target in 13.1.

Saad Nasim, Ahmed Daniyal picked two and one wickets for Lahore W. In the high-scoring game at the UBL Sports Complex, Rawalpindi after electing to bat first posted 179 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

The top-performer for Pindi with the bat was Mohammad Nawaz who played a 72-run knock, while all-rounder Shadab Khan also contributed with a well-made 42. For Abbottabad, Adil Naz took three wickets for an expensive spell of 45 runs, while Kamran Ghulam and Atizaz Habib Khan claimed one a piece.