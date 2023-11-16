Ahsan, Ashab, Saeed move into Squash Classic pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz, Ashab Irfan, and Saeed Abdul moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Squash Classic in the United States on Wednesday.
Ahsan defeated Henrik Mustonen from Finland 11-9, 5-11, 5-11, 6-11 and Saeed thrashed USA’s Quinlan Jeudy 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 while Ashab got bye in the first round. Saeed is to face second seed Faraz Khan from the US, Ashab is drawn against unseeded Carlos Zendejas from Mexico, and Ahsan will be playing against eighth seed Kareem El Torkey from Egypt in the second round.
