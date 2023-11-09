‘Big Show’ to doting dad: Five things on Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after hitting 201 not out to help Australia to a miracle win against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup. — AFP

NEW DELHI: Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday was the toast of the cricket world a day after his unbeaten 201 powered Australia into the World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling win over Afghanistan.

The swashbuckling batsman lifted his team from 91-7 in their chase of 292 in Mumbai to achieve victory with 19 balls to spare as he overcame cramps and back spasms in an epic knock which has been described as the greatest ODI innings of all time. We take a look at five things about Glenn Maxwell.

- Unconventional batting -

Known as “Mad Max” and “The Big Show” for his attacking batting and unconventional strokeplay, Maxwell mesmerised the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with his 128-run blitz laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

He swept, reverse swept, flicked and smashed his way to his first-ever international double ton, the first by an Australian batsman and first men´s ODI 200 in a run-chase.

He overcame “full body pain” in the marathon knock to demolish the Afghanistan bowling as he hit Mujeeb Ur Rahman for two sixes, a four and another hit over the fence to raise his 200 and victory for Australia.

Broadcasters Star Sports wrote GLENN ´SUPERMAN´ MAXWELL! on social media ´X´, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the tournament Maxwell blasted the fastest hundred in World Cup history off just 40 balls in a 309-run demolition of the Netherlands in New Delhi.

An accident prone Maxwell recently fell off a golf buggy to suffer concussion and miss Australia´s match against rivals England.

The fall was not the first for the 35-year-old who suffered a freak accident during a friend´s birthday party last year and his leg “snapped in half”.

He underwent surgery and a metal plate was inserted in his left leg. In September, Maxwell felt soreness in the ankle of that same broken leg and was forced to miss a T20 series in South Africa.

After his fastest World Cup ton last month, Maxwell said he had “dark thoughts” over his participation in the World Cup. Maxwell has a soft family side to him.

Maxwell married his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman of Indian-origin in March last year in Australia and then completed the union a week later in a Hindu ceremony in India. The couple became parents to a baby boy in September and they named him Logan Maverick Maxwell.

Maxwell recently spoke about his “sleepless night” after being joined by his family ahead of the game against the Dutch where he hit his record century.

On Tuesday, Maxwell spoke about getting back to being a father after the energy-sapping game. “Pretty overwhelmed with all the (love) Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages,” he wrote on ´X´. “Time to get back to dad duties.”

“I tried to fake everything I did,” Maxwell said about his battle with depression in 2019. Maxwell left Australia´s Twenty20 squad in October 2019 during a series against Sri Lanka and the move was backed by his team and support staff. Cricket Australia said he was a “special player”, while India´s Virat Kohli lauded Maxwell for putting his health before the game.