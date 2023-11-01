21 held in Lesco operation against power thieves

Men work on electric pylons along the roadside in Karachi. — AFP/File

LAHORE:On the 53rd day of anti-power theft operation, police on the complaint of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) arrested 21 electricity thieves and detected pilferage on 224 connections, a company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday.

He added that FIR applications against 222 electricity thieves have been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 128 FIRs were registered while 21 accused were arrested. Among detected connections were one industrial, seven agricultural, nine commercial and 207 of domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the electricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 291,301 detection units worth Rs12.051 million.

The spokesman said that 9,888 units worth Rs252,421 were charged as a detection bill to a connection in Khuddiyan area; detection bill amounting to Rs200,000 against 5,245 units to an electricity thief in Harbanspura area of Lahore; Rs200,000 detection bill against 10,120 units to another power pilferer in Nathoki; and Rs150,000 detection bill against 3,452 units to a customer stealing electricity in Manawan area of Lahore.

The spokesman mentioned that during 53 days of anti-power theft operations, the Lesco detected pilferage on 22,244 connections and submitted 20,016 FIR applications out of which 21,210 FIRs were registered against power pilferers, while 10,897 accused were arrested.