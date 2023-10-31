Punjab cabinet okays over Rs2tr budget for Nov-Feb period

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi chairing 25th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet held in Multan on Monday, September 11, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab government has approved Rs2076.2 billion budget for the next four months, from November 2023 to February 2024, which also contained Rs351 billion development expenditures.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 31st cabinet meeting here on Monday to approve the budget. The cabinet allocated Rs50 billion for providing relief to people, and approved issuance of notification about Rs32,000 per month minimum wages with effect from July 1, 2023.

The Punjab government allocated Rs208 billion for health sector, Rs222 billion for education, Rs10 billion for development of agricultural sector, Rs1.8 billion for National Health Support Programme, Rs5 billion for Punjab textbooks, Rs7.3 billion for climate change programme. The caretaker CM warned that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against those who would fail to implement anti-smog measures including crop residue burning. The meeting decided to implement the anti-smog measures strictly across Punjab, especially in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore and Kasur districts.

Later, the Finance Secretary gave a briefing about the important features of the budget for the next 4 months and informed the cabinet members about the financial position and surplus resources of the Punjab government.

The finance secretary told the cabinet meeting the Punjab government was financially strong and it had presented a surplus budget. The cabinet approved the Punjab Price Control for Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023. It appreciated performance of Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil and his team for preparing the budget.