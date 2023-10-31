July to October: NAB receives dozens of complaints involving Rs389bn in KP

Representational image of Khyber Pass. — Ghoomlo.pk

ISLAMABAD: The KP province is apparently bleeding with corruption as the Peshawar office of the NAB received dozens of complaints during the last four months- July to Oct 2023- of alleged corruption of Rs389 billion.

An informed source said that a total of 41 complaints of alleged corruption have been received against different provincial departments during these four months. Ironically, many of these complaints are received against different hospitals of the health department.

Most of these complaints of the alleged corruption of Rs389 billion pertains to the period when the PTI was ruling the province. However, going by these complaints, the alleged corruption remains unstopped even after the departure of the PTI government.

The KP province is facing serious financial issues and it is becoming hard for the provincial government to even pay salaries to its employees. Of late, in view of the financial crisis the province is facing, a proposal was under consideration to cut the salaries of the government servants.

Details of complaints shared with The News by a source shows that the NAB has been approached to probe Rs9 billion alleged corruption during period 2018-2020 in Qazi Hussain Hospital Nowshera; Rs9.2 billion alleged corruption in Hayatabad Medical Complex during 2018-2020; Rs8.9 billion alleged corruption in Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar during 2015-2017; Rs8.7 billion alleged corruption in Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad during 2015-2017; Rs9.1 billion alleged corruption in Ayub Medical Complex during 2018-2020; Rs12.1 billion alleged corruption in Ayub Medical Complex during 2021-2023; Rs8.9 billion alleged corruption in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar during 2015-2017; Rs8.7 billion alleged corruption in Qazi Hussain Hospital Nowshera; Rs8.8 billin alleged corruption in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar from 2015-2017; Rs8.9 billion alleged corruption in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar from 2015-2017; Rs12.4 billion alleged corruption in Qazi Hussain Hospital Nowshera during 2021-2023; Rs12.1 billion alleged corruption in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar; Rs12.2 billion alleged corruption in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar from 2018 to 2023; Rs8.8 billion alleged corruption in Peshawar Development Authority; Rs12.4 billion alleged corruption in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar from 2021-2023; Rs12.4 billion alleged corruption in Sifat Ghayoor Shaheed Hospital Peshawar during 2015-2023; Rs6.1 billion alleged corruption in Mardan Medical Complex during 2015-2017; Rs12.1 billion alleged corruption in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar during 2021 to 2023; Rs4.1 billion alleged corruption in Galiyat Development Authority during 2014 to 2018; Rs9.1 billion alleged corruption in Mardan Medical Complex from 2018 to 2020; Rs4.1 billion alleged corruption in Galiyat Development Authority from 2019 to 2023; Rs7.1 billion alleged corruption in Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Swat from 2015 to 2017; Rs8.1 billion alleged corruption in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital from 2015 to 2023; Rs9 billion alleged corruption in Tourism Department from 2015 to 2020; Rs5 billion alleged corruption in Fisheries Department from 2015 to 2020; Rs11 billion alleged corruption in Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Swat from 2018 to 2023; Rs7.2 billion alleged corruption in Mardan Medical Complex from 2021-2023; Rs7.2 billion alleged corruption in D I Khan Teaching Hospital from 2018 to 2023; Rs8.1 billion alleged corruption in Health Department; Rs11 billion alleged corruption in Wildlife Department during 2016-2017; Rs30 billion alleged corruption in Local Government Department during 2016-2017; Rs14 billion alleged corruption in Irrigation Department Mardan and Swabi during 2015 to 2018; Rs12 billion alleged corruption in C&W Department; Rs14 billion alleged corruption in Peshawar Development Authority during 2017 to 2020; Rs14 billion alleged corruption in Peshawar Development Authority during 2021 to 2023; Rs19 billion alleged corruption in Health Department during 2023; Rs70 crore alleged corruption in Industries and Commerce Department during 2023; Rs74 crore alleged corruption in illegal recruitments in North Waziristan district during 2023; Rs26 crore and Rs11 crore alleged corruption by two officials associated with the health department in 2023.