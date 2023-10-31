Islamabad: In a condolence message, President the Academy of Letters Pakistan Dr. Najiba Arif expressed her deep sorrow over Laiq’s death, saying that his contribution to Pashto literature is unforgettable.
Renowned Pashto poet, writer, researcher, and broadcaster Laiqzada Laiq passed away on October 30, 2023, at the age of 72.Laiq was the author of about 40 books in Pashto poetry, prose, and Urdu. He retired from the post of Director Programmes at Radio Pakistan.
Some of his notable works include ‘Gele,’ ‘Vekh Khubuna,’ ‘Satapah Noam,’ ‘Rasulullah (Holy Collection),’ and ‘Okhke Olumbe’ (with reference to Kashmir). He received the ‘Prosperous Khan Khattak Award’ for the year 2021 from the Akademi of Literature Pakistan for his poetry collection ‘Daawat-e-Sundare’.
His sacred collection has also been awarded by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Laiq’s death is a significant loss to the Pashto literary world. He was a prolific writer and a passionate advocate for the Pashto language.
