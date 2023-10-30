Corpse found

A representational image shows a crime scene. — Unsplash

Islamabad: The police have found a sacked corpse from the vegetation growth adjacent to Sara-e-Kharbooza, falling in the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station.

Locals informed the police and indicated the presence of a mysterious gunny bag in the area. The police reached the scene and found a boy packed in a gunny bag and shifted the body to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The police, quoting the medico-legal report of the preliminary post-mortem, said the victim was murdered some six days back.