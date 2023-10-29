Elahi’s remand in illegal appointments case extended

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi gestures as he speaks in front of the media in this picture released on December 12, 2022. — Facebook/Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: A local court on Saturday approved a two-day extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi who is incarcerated in the Adiala Jail in a case pertaining to illegal appointments.

The former Punjab chief minister had been sent to prison after the court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days in the case on September 19.

The court gave the order of extension in his remand while reading the verdict reserved by Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid on the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s request for a 12-day physical remand. Elahi was presented in the court after the completion of another two-day physical remand given previously.

“Further interrogation of Elahi is required,” ACE officials informed the court while seeking a 12-day extension in the physical remand. At this, Elahi’s lawyer opposed the ACE request, maintaining that Rs 3-4 million hold no value for the PTI president and he hadn’t accepted any money from anyone for “illegal appointments”.

It may be noted that Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 by the Punjab ACE. The body alleged that the appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his time as CM was not in accordance with the law.

According to details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on Grade 17 positions. The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering records. “The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services,” said the spokesperson.