PPP hits out at Nawaz for cashing in on ‘relief’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyer Bukhari on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif for benefitting from “relief” throughout his political career.

“[You] can see PMLN’s history, they are experts in getting relief,” the PPP leader said while expressing his views on Geo News’ programme “Naya Pakistan”. Bukhari also stressed that there must be no favouritism and that ensuring a level playing field is the responsibility of the caretaker government. “Everybody can see the facilitation being provided by the interim government”.

“The caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan should fulfil their [constitutional] responsibility,” he added, while reiterating that his party has always opposed unconstitutional measures.

Commenting on PPP’s involvement in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, Bukhari said that his party’s alliance with the PMLN was limited to the coalition government and that the PPP would contest the polls from each and every constituency.